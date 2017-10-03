170310-N-UV609-023 5th FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY(March 10, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Yashidi Gonzalez, left, and Master at Arms 2nd Class Maria Hughes stand watch on the fantail of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while transiting the Suez Canal. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photograph by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Mora Jr./Released)
This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
