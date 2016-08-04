170313-N-SH284-016
MANCHESTER, Wash. (March 13, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) exits the Sinclair Inlet en route to conduct a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX), which is a critical part of the pre-deployment training cycle. With successful completion of COMPTUEX, the ship and its air wing will be qualified for open ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 01:05
|Photo ID:
|3231556
|VIRIN:
|170313-N-SH284-016
|Resolution:
|5357x3571
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|MANCHESTER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 265], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
