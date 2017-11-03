170310-N-AH771-0013

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 10, 2017) – An MH-60S Seahawk powers down after being chocked and chained to the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during night flight operations. The ship is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel C. Coxwest/Released)

