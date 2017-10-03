170310-N-ZY039-026



U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Mar. 10, 2017) -Gunner's Mate Seaman Connor Hinton gets sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during ship's security reaction force training aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon is deployed with the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/ Released)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Location: USS LABOON (DDG 58), US