170313-N-JI086-315

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 13, 2017) Commanding Officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) Cmdr. Andria Slough, right, observes a P-8A Poseidon perform a fly over during Exercise Dynamic Manta 2017. The annual multilateral Allied Maritime Command exercise meant to develop interoperability and proficiency in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

