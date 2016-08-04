170315-N-BL637-079

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 15, 2017) Sailors man the rails of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship arrives Busan, Republic of Korea. The ship and its carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 03.16.2017
Location: BUSAN, Re