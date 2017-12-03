170312-N-JI086-019 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 12, 2017) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Jeremy Finfrock, from Exeter, Calif., grills hot dogs for a steel beach picnic aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 12, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

