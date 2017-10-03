170310-N-AV754-086 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 10, 2017) Capt. Eric Pfister, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), observes sailors participating in a firefighter’s ensemble dress-out exercise during a general quarters drill, March 10, 2017. The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 01:07
|Photo ID:
|3231586
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-AV754-086
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|741.68 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170310-N-AV754-086 [Image 1 of 265], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT