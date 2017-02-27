170227-N-N0901-001 CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 27, 2017) Lt. j.g. Riley Harsh and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Nate Woodruff, both assigned to Task Force SPARTA, expose the side of a bomb for disposal on a demolition range outside Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 27, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Staff Sgt. Cory O’Dell/Released)

