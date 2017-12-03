(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trial Practice Day Five [Image 8 of 587]

    2017 Marine Corps Trial Practice Day Five

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    2017 Marine Corps Trials athletes dive into the pool during swimming practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 12, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 02:34
    Photo ID: 3232594
    VIRIN: 170312-M-RX597-076
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trial Practice Day Five [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Wounded Warrior Regiment"
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    "2017 Marine Corps Trials

