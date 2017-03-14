Fire Controlman 2nd Class Michael Jordan conducts a safety brief before a Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) ammo upload

170314-N-NB544-121 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2017) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Michael Jordan, from Virginia Beach, Va., conducts a safety brief prior to a Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) ammo upload aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

