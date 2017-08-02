MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – A UH-1Y Huey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides close air support for Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise, March 6, 2017. FSC-EX is part of the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training, which is the MEU’s final land-based training exercise before the first at-sea period with the America Amphibious Ready Group. The Marines of the 15th MEU undergo a series of advanced training exercises to ensure all elements of the 15th MEU are prepared to confront any obstacles they may face in their upcoming deployment.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 01:07
|Photo ID:
|3231583
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-MW401-124
|Resolution:
|1432x805
|Size:
|167.11 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU BLT coordinates fires during RUT [Image 1 of 269], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
