15th MEU BLT coordinates fires during RUT

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – A UH-1Y Huey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced) attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides close air support for Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise, March 6, 2017. FSC-EX is part of the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training, which is the MEU’s final land-based training exercise before the first at-sea period with the America Amphibious Ready Group. The Marines of the 15th MEU undergo a series of advanced training exercises to ensure all elements of the 15th MEU are prepared to confront any obstacles they may face in their upcoming deployment.

