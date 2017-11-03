170311-N-ZY039-081

U.S. U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Sailors fire a .50 caliber Browning Machine Gun during a low light live-fire exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). The ship is deployed with the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/Released)

