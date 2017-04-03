Gary Sinise, electric bassist, Lt. Dan Band, performs during the March Meltdown event, Geottge Memorial Field House, Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2017. The March Meltdown event consisted of family day activities and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Estrella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 02:33 Photo ID: 3232582 VIRIN: 170305-M-HL407-018 Resolution: 2560x3840 Size: 541.44 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 March Meltdown Event "Lt. Dan Band" [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.