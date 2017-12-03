170311-N-FH321-930
EL CENTRO, Calif. (March 11, 2017) Lt. Nate Scott, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, poses for a photo with a fan during the Naval Air Facility El Centro Annual Air Show. The demonstration was the first show of the 2017 and capped off the Blue Angels 2017 winter training period. The Blue Angels will perform 64 shows at 34 locations during their 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad V. Pritt/Released)
03.12.2017
03.16.2017
3231604
170311-N-FH321-930
|4928x3280
|2.05 MB
EL CENTRO, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 170311-N-FH321-930 [Image 1 of 268], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
