170311-N-FH321-930

EL CENTRO, Calif. (March 11, 2017) Lt. Nate Scott, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, poses for a photo with a fan during the Naval Air Facility El Centro Annual Air Show. The demonstration was the first show of the 2017 and capped off the Blue Angels 2017 winter training period. The Blue Angels will perform 64 shows at 34 locations during their 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad V. Pritt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 01:09 Photo ID: 3231604 VIRIN: 170311-N-FH321-930 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.05 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170311-N-FH321-930 [Image 1 of 268], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.