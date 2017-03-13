DPAA Disinterment

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Yolanda Scipio-Jones, with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), renders honors during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 13, 2017. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification. DPAA's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Falk)

