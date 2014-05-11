170313-N- GL340-174 RIJEKA, Croatia (March 13, 2017) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) Sailors and government contractors place part of a communications antenna from the ship’s mast in a crane bucket at Viktor Lenac Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, March 13, 2017. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Feddersen/Released)

