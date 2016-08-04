Electronic Attack Wing Holds Change of Command

170310-N-LQ926-099

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Commander, Naval Air Forces, Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker speaks during a Commander, Electronic Attack Wing/U.S. Pacific Fleet change of command ceremony held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash. Capt. Tabb B. Stringer relieved Capt. Scott T. Farr during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven/Released)

