OAK HARBOR, Wash. (March 10, 2017) Commander, Naval Air Forces, Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker speaks during a Commander, Electronic Attack Wing/U.S. Pacific Fleet change of command ceremony held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash. Capt. Tabb B. Stringer relieved Capt. Scott T. Farr during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven/Released)
Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 02:33
Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
This work, Electronic Attack Wing Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
