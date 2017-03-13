170313-N-VB241-0005
BREMERTON, Washington (March 13, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Bennett Morales, from Washington, D.C., sands combing in the mess decks aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) for preservative maintenance. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary C. Wolfe / Released)
