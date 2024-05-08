Inside the Castle-People First Series -E1-LGBTQ Community Group

Today’s episode launches our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka.
During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!
In this first episode of the series, Inside the Castle learns about the Corps’ LGBTQ Community Group with Lee Trueheart, one of the founding members of the group.
