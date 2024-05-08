Inside the Castle-People First Series -E1-LGBTQ Community Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80395" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Today’s episode launches our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka.



During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!



In this first episode of the series, Inside the Castle learns about the Corps’ LGBTQ Community Group with Lee Trueheart, one of the founding members of the group.