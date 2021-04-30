The Trident Room Podcast - 16 - Capt. Ben Cohen - Sustainability and the Military

Episode 16 - Capt. Ben Cohen – Sustainability and the Military

Trident Room Host Marcus Antonellis sits down and has a conversation with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ben Cohen. They discuss the benefits and capabilities of hybrid airships and the importance of introducing sustainable farming on military bases.

This episode was recorded on April 30, 2021.



CAPTAIN BEN COHEN is pursuing Master Degrees in Defense Analysis and Applied Design for Innovation at the Naval Postgraduate School.



He was recently a presenter at The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) annual Big Ideas Exchange (BIX). BIX subjects include innovative research involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous systems and more that aimed to advance fleet and joint force readiness, capabilities and capacities within a broader context of Great Power Competition.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cohenbt/

For more information on BIX: https://nps.edu/web/bix



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org/



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.