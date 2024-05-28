Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE June 03, 2024

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    -- The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union held a meeting with EU Defense Ministers to discuss continued support to Ukraine. --

    -- U.S. European Command and the Polish Ministry of National Defense co-hosted a regional counter-drone workshop in Poznan, Poland. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 03:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    Ukraine
    Polish Ministry of National Defense
    European Union
    News in One

