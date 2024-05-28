On today's News in One:
-- The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union held a meeting with EU Defense Ministers to discuss continued support to Ukraine. --
-- U.S. European Command and the Polish Ministry of National Defense co-hosted a regional counter-drone workshop in Poznan, Poland. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
This work, NEWS IN ONE June 03, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England and SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
