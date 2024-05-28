NEWS IN ONE June 03, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80749" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's News in One:



-- The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union held a meeting with EU Defense Ministers to discuss continued support to Ukraine. --



-- U.S. European Command and the Polish Ministry of National Defense co-hosted a regional counter-drone workshop in Poznan, Poland. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)