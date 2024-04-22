On today's News in One:
-- The U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a live fire exercise on Feb. 26 in Slunj, Croatia. --
-- Two U.S. Air Force B1B Lancers integrated with Swedish Armed Forces in Luleå Kallax Airbase, Sweden, on Feb. 28. 37th Bomb Squadron Director of Operations, Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Jamison relays the importance of these exercises. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Artist
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
This work, NEWS IN ONE March 04, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
