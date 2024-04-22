NEWS IN ONE March 04, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80030" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's News in One:



-- The U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a live fire exercise on Feb. 26 in Slunj, Croatia. --



-- Two U.S. Air Force B1B Lancers integrated with Swedish Armed Forces in Luleå Kallax Airbase, Sweden, on Feb. 28. 37th Bomb Squadron Director of Operations, Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Jamison relays the importance of these exercises. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)