    NEWS IN ONE March 29, 2024

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    -- On March 9, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment Soldiers conducted a village raid exercise in Malsev, Norway as a part of Exercise Arctic Shock. --

    -- ON March 12, 598th Transportation Brigade Soldiers conducted the first ever heavy brigade movement in Alexandroupolis, Greece. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 09:26
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE March 29, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News in One
    Arctic Shock
    Heavy Brigade Movement
    Joint Port Operations

