On today's News in One:
-- On March 9, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment Soldiers conducted a village raid exercise in Malsev, Norway as a part of Exercise Arctic Shock. --
-- ON March 12, 598th Transportation Brigade Soldiers conducted the first ever heavy brigade movement in Alexandroupolis, Greece. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80031
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110249431.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Composer
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Conductor
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Album
|News in One
|Track #
|9
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE March 29, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT