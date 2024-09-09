On today's News in One:
The 20th iteration of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Staff. Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82435
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110558050.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Staff. Sgt. Krystal England
|Composer
|Staff. Sgt. Krystal England
|Conductor
|Staff. Sgt. Krystal England
|Album
|NEWS IN ONE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Sept. 11, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.