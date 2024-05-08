NEWS IN ONE May 13, 2024

On May 6, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Naval Forces Europe And Africa kicked off the 13th Obangame Express at Libreville, Gabon, Africa. Obangame Express runs until May 17 and is the largest multinational maritime exercise in western and central Africa with over 30 nations participating.
