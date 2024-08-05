NEWS IN ONE August 7, 2024

On today's News in One:
- U.S. Soldiers with Second Multi-Domain Task Force and the 56th Artillery Command conducted exercise Arcane Thunder 24 alongside allies and African partners in Morocco.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
