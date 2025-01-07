On today's News in One:
The latest iteration of exercise Dynamic Front took place in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania.
(U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84298
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110764060.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|SrA Joshua Fontenot
|Composer
|SrA Joshua Fontenot
|Conductor
|SrA Joshua Fontenot
|Album
|News in One
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Nov. 27, 2024, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.