NEWS IN ONE Sept. 6, 2024

On today's News in One:



Northern Viking 24, a U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led exercise, is taking place in the Greenland-Iceland-UK gap, involving maritime, air, and land forces from six NATO nations.



Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, Frank Kendall, visited Airmen and guardians and met with military leaders across seven European nations to discuss defense priorities.



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle)