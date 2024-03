NEWS IN ONE March 27, 2024

On today's News in One:



ON MARCH 20TH, PUBLIC HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE AND PUBLIC HEALTH ACTIVITY RHEINLAND-PFALZ HOSTED THEIR ANNUAL 68 ROMEO VETERINARY FOOD INSPECTOR SYMPOSIUM, A 4-DAY TRAINING EVENT FOR VETERINARY FOOD INSPECTION SPECIALISTS FROM ACROSS ALL OF EUROPE. THIS TRAINING INCLUDES TOURS OF FOOD PRODUCTION AND STORAGE FACILITIES, HANDS ON TRAINING, AND REAL-WORLD SCENARIOS.



SSG CASTONIA MING, ONE OF THE TRAINING FACILITATORS, SPEAKS TO THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE ROLE THAT FOOD INSPECTORS PLAY OVERALL.



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)