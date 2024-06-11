On today's News in One:
-- The American Battle Monuments Commission hosted the 80th D-Day anniversary ceremony in Normandy, France. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 10:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80925
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110377180.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|A1C Kyle Smith
|Composer
|A1C Kyle Smith
|Conductor
|A1C Kyle Smith
|Album
|News in One
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE June 12, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
