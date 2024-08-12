NEWS IN ONE August 19, 2024

On today's News in One:
-Brigadier General Jacob Middleton, Commander of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa, explained how USSPACEFOREUR-AF impacts ally and partner nations.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
