Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE August 19, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE August 19, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.15.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    -Brigadier General Jacob Middleton, Commander of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa, explained how USSPACEFOREUR-AF impacts ally and partner nations.

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82042
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110509122.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith, SSgt Krystal England
    Composer Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith, SSgt Krystal England
    Conductor Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith, SSgt Krystal England
    Album News in One
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE August 19, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    USSPACEFOREUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download