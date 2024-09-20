On today's News in One:
U.S. Army medical personnel assigned to the army medical readiness command, Europe alongside allied and partner nations attended the 31st annual multinational medical engagement held in Wroclaw Poland.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)
|09.18.2024
|09.20.2024 07:56
|Newscasts
|Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner
|Sergeant Christian Dela Cruz
|Sergeant Christian Dela Cruz
|News in One
|2024
|News
|WROCLAW, PL
This work, NEWS IN ONE Sept. 20, 2024, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.