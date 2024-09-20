Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE Sept. 20, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE Sept. 20, 2024

    WROCLAW, POLAND

    09.18.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. Army medical personnel assigned to the army medical readiness command, Europe alongside allied and partner nations attended the 31st annual multinational medical engagement held in Wroclaw Poland.

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 07:56
    Location: WROCLAW, PL
