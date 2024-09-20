On today's News in One:
U.S. Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command concluded exercise Avenger Triad 24 alongside NATO allies.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 08:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82584
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110574461.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
|Composer
|Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
|Conductor
|Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
|Album
|News in One
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News in One Sept. 23, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.