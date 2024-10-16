Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News IN ONE Oct. 21, 2024

    News IN ONE Oct. 21, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. pilots collaborated with Lithuanian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and troops from partner nations during Exercise Iron Wolf, an annual NATO multinational military exercise designed to strengthen partnerships, enhance readiness, and improve interoperability with allied forces.

    German SWAT team members from eight separate states completed a first-of-its-kind Tactical Combat Casualty Care training.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Camerron Niewoehner)

