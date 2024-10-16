News IN ONE Oct. 21, 2024

On today's News in One:
U.S. pilots collaborated with Lithuanian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and troops from partner nations during Exercise Iron Wolf, an annual NATO multinational military exercise designed to strengthen partnerships, enhance readiness, and improve interoperability with allied forces.
German SWAT team members from eight separate states completed a first-of-its-kind Tactical Combat Casualty Care training.
(U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Camerron Niewoehner)
