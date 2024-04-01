NEWS IN ONE April 05, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79847" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen and French soldiers landed an Airbus A400M Atlas on fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) panels for the first time in Grostenquin, France, March 28 to April 2, 2024. The panels were used to repair craters on an abandoned NATO airfield during Exercise Razorback, which was held from March 20 to April 5. Lt. Col. Kevin Toll, Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa pavements engineer, says the purpose of the exercise was to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures with allies.