U.S. Airmen and French soldiers landed an Airbus A400M Atlas on fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) panels for the first time in Grostenquin, France, March 28 to April 2, 2024. The panels were used to repair craters on an abandoned NATO airfield during Exercise Razorback, which was held from March 20 to April 5. Lt. Col. Kevin Toll, Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa pavements engineer, says the purpose of the exercise was to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures with allies.
04.02.2024
04.09.2024
|Newscasts
|79847
|2404/DOD_110223906.mp3
|00:01:00
Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|News in One
|2024
|News
|FR
|5
|0
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE April 05, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England and SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
