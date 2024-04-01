Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE April 05, 2024

    FRANCE

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Airmen and French soldiers landed an Airbus A400M Atlas on fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) panels for the first time in Grostenquin, France, March 28 to April 2, 2024. The panels were used to repair craters on an abandoned NATO airfield during Exercise Razorback, which was held from March 20 to April 5. Lt. Col. Kevin Toll, Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa pavements engineer, says the purpose of the exercise was to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures with allies.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FR
    TAGS

    NATO
    French
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    airfield repair

