On today's News in One:
U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and Bulgarian Armed Forces conducted chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training t Novo Selo, Bulgaria.
And, NATO allies conducted the third iteration of Ramstein Alloy in Leilvarde Air Base, Latvia.
(U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Kyle Smith and MC2 Madison Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 05:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83084
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110637459.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
|Composer
|Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
|Conductor
|MC2 Madison Cassidy
|Album
|News in One
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News in One Oct. 9, 2024, by PO2 Madison Cassidy and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.