News in One Oct. 9, 2024

On today's News in One:



U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and Bulgarian Armed Forces conducted chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training t Novo Selo, Bulgaria.



And, NATO allies conducted the third iteration of Ramstein Alloy in Leilvarde Air Base, Latvia.



(U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Kyle Smith and MC2 Madison Cassidy)