    News in One Oct. 9, 2024

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and Bulgarian Armed Forces conducted chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training t Novo Selo, Bulgaria.

    And, NATO allies conducted the third iteration of Ramstein Alloy in Leilvarde Air Base, Latvia.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by A1C Kyle Smith and MC2 Madison Cassidy)

    This work, News in One Oct. 9, 2024, by PO2 Madison Cassidy and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

