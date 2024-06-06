NEWS IN ONE June 05, 2024

On today's News in One:
-- The 53rd iteration of Baltic Operations 2024, or BALTOPS24, NATO's premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, kicked off with a pre-sail conference in Klaipeda, Lithuania on June 4th, and will take place from June 7th to the 20th. --
-- As exercise African Lion 2024 unfolds across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines conduct humanitarian work with lasting impact. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
