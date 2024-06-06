Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE June 05, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    -- The 53rd iteration of Baltic Operations 2024, or BALTOPS24, NATO's premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, kicked off with a pre-sail conference in Klaipeda, Lithuania on June 4th, and will take place from June 7th to the 20th. --

    -- As exercise African Lion 2024 unfolds across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines conduct humanitarian work with lasting impact. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Klaipeda
    News in One
    African Lion 2024
    BALTOPS24

