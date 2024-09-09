NEWS IN ONE Sept. 2, 2024

On today's News in One:
For the first time in history, U.S. Army advisors with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force and 2nd security assistance brigade conducted joint training with the Mauritanian Army.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
