Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE Sept. 2, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE Sept. 2, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    For the first time in history, U.S. Army advisors with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force and 2nd security assistance brigade conducted joint training with the Mauritanian Army.

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 06:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82486
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110560794.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven
    Composer Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
    Conductor Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith
    Album NEWS IN ONE
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE Sept. 2, 2024, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NEWS IN ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download