Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Staff Sgt. Krystal England

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Col. Jesse Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, the Army's home on the Eastern Flank, from Col. Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony on June 28, 2024, at Camp Koshusko, Poland. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Staff. Sgt. Krystal England and Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82450
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110560672.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven
    Composer Staff. Sgt. Krystal England
    Conductor Staff. Sgt. Krystal England
    Album News in one
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News in One
    USAF Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download