    News IN ONE Oct. 16, 2024

    News IN ONE Oct. 16, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.15.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Senior Airman Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 participated in Exercise Northern Challenge 2024 in Keflavik, Iceland.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) transited through the Strait of Dover in preparation for joint operations.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Camerron Niewoehner)

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8
    EODMU
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    HSTCSG
    News in One
    Northern Challenge 2024

