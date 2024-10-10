News IN ONE Oct. 16, 2024

On today's News in One:
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 participated in Exercise Northern Challenge 2024 in Keflavik, Iceland.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) transited through the Strait of Dover in preparation for joint operations.
(U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Camerron Niewoehner)
