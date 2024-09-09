Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE July 22, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE July 22, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.22.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    - NATO Secretary General statements during the EPC.

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82452
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110560674.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held
    Composer Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held
    Conductor Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held
    Album News in One
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE July 22, 2024, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News in One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download