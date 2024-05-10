U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performed at Libreville, Gabon, Africa, in support of Obangame Express. The exercise takes places May 6 to 17 throughout Africa’s West Coast and provides an opportunity for partner nations to work side-by-side to better synchronize and rehearse for potential real-world scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2024 06:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80354
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110293871.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|Conductor
|Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|Album
|News in One
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|LIBREVILLE, GA
This work, News in One May 10, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
