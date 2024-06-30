NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024

On today's News in One:



- Colonel Jesse Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, The Army's home on the Eastern Flank, from Colonel Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony on June 28 at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland.



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)