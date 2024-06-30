On today's News in One:
- Colonel Jesse Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, The Army's home on the Eastern Flank, from Colonel Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony on June 28 at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|06.27.2024
|07.01.2024 07:39
|Newscasts
|81208
|2406/DOD_110418840.mp3
|00:01:00
|U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven
|U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England
|News in One
|2024
|News
|POZNAN, PL
This work, NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
