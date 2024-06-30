Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.27.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Staff Sgt. Krystal England

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    - Colonel Jesse Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, The Army's home on the Eastern Flank, from Colonel Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony on June 28 at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland.

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 07:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81208
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110418840.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven
    Composer U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England
    Conductor U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England
    Album News in One
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE July 1, 2024, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    strongertogether
    targetnewseurope
    USAG Poland

