NEWS IN ONE June 07, 2024

--U.S. and Allied Forces, World War 2 veterans, and distinguished guests attended the Angoville Au Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville, Frnance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. --
--LTG Mary Izaguirre, the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, visited the 104th Medical Company Area Support's medical facility in Powidz, Poland, and conducted discussions with their commander, MAJ Randolph Nittoli. --
|06.06.2024
|06.07.2024 04:43
|Newscasts
|80853
|2406/DOD_110363614.mp3
|00:01:00
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|News in One
|13
|1
|2024
|News
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
|0
