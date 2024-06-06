Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE June 07, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE June 07, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    --U.S. and Allied Forces, World War 2 veterans, and distinguished guests attended the Angoville Au Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville, Frnance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. --
    --LTG Mary Izaguirre, the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, visited the 104th Medical Company Area Support's medical facility in Powidz, Poland, and conducted discussions with their commander, MAJ Randolph Nittoli. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80853
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110363614.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Composer SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Conductor SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Album News in One
    Track # 13
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE June 07, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Ceremony
    DDAY
    Medical Company Area Support
    News in One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT