NEWS IN ONE April 12, 2024

On April 8th, U.S. Army Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski turned over command to Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza during a change of command ceremony in Poznan, Poland. V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, reinforces NATO commitments with approximately 30,000 assigned supporting, and rotational personnel in nine countries with the majority along NATO's eastern flank.
