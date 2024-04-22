NEWS IN ONE April 12, 2024

On today's News in One:



On April 8th, U.S. Army Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski turned over command to Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza during a change of command ceremony in Poznan, Poland. V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, reinforces NATO commitments with approximately 30,000 assigned supporting, and rotational personnel in nine countries with the majority along NATO's eastern flank.



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)