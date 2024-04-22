Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE April 12, 2024

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.11.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton, Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    On April 8th, U.S. Army Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski turned over command to Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza during a change of command ceremony in Poznan, Poland. V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, reinforces NATO commitments with approximately 30,000 assigned supporting, and rotational personnel in nine countries with the majority along NATO's eastern flank.

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE April 12, 2024, by SSG Carter Acton, SrA Camerron Niewoehner and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    V Corps
    News in One

