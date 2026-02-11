(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cutlass Express Light Fish Launch Demonstration - News in One, February 16, 2026

    Exercise Cutlass Express Light Fish Launch Demonstration - News in One, February 16, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News in One:

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Commander Task Force 66, alongside the Seychelles Coast Guard, conducted a launch demonstration of the Light Fish, an unmanned surface vessel during Exercise Cutlass Express in Victoria, Seychelles.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by SrA Camerron Niewoehner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90359
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111521924.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Composer SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Conductor SSG Rebekah Wall
    Album News in One
    Track # 5
    Disc # 2
    Year 2026
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cutlass Express Light Fish Launch Demonstration - News in One, February 16, 2026, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SIXTHFLT
    StrongerTogether
    NAVEURAF
    AFRICOM
    Cutlass Express 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio