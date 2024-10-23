On today's News in One:
U.S. Army firefighters and military police worked together with NATO allies in mass casualty exercise at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania.
The Powidz Army Prepositioned Stock 2 in Poland reached the inventory phase of its setup.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
This work, NEWS IN ONE Oct. 28, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.