    NEWS IN ONE Oct. 28

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. Army firefighters and military police worked together with NATO allies in mass casualty exercise at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania.

    The Powidz Army Prepositioned Stock 2 in Poland reached the inventory phase of its setup.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    NATO
    Romania
    Poland
    Army
    NEWS IN ONE

