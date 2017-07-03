Mr. Jack Kleckner, vice president, international sales for eco lab, prepares a plate to conclude his judging for the William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill competition at the 31 area mess hall on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2017. The W.P.T. Hill competition is held to judge the best mess hall in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:46
|Photo ID:
|3216012
|VIRIN:
|170307-M-OQ594-200
|Resolution:
|1879x2818
|Size:
|423.38 KB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W.P.T. Hill Competition [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT