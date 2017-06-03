170306-N-NJ910-0204

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) qualify with M9 pistols during a small arms gun shoot on the ship’s flight deck. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M. Patten/Released)

